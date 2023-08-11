United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Fire Group Price Performance

United Fire Group stock remained flat at $19.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 28,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,196. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.19.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.45). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80,919 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

