United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USM. Citigroup upped their target price on United States Cellular from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE USM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.07. 398,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,671. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. United States Cellular has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.09 million. United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 377.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 380,868 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 19.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after buying an additional 245,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 345.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 232,322 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the second quarter worth about $3,426,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after buying an additional 175,417 shares in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

