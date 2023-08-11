United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading 6.6% Higher

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.02. 22,370,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 21,450,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 450,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 67,875 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 39,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 215,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 161,396 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Further Reading

