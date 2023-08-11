UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $74,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $508.01. 2,027,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,090. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

