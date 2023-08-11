Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Director Sells $90,059.72 in Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $90,059.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,594 shares in the company, valued at $711,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:UVV opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $693.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on UVV. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Universal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 958,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,670,000 after purchasing an additional 229,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

