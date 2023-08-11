Universal Technical Institute, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $163.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Several other research firms have also commented on UTI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of UTI stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $278.01 million, a P/E ratio of 204.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,315 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $169,994.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 647,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

