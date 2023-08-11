UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the July 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UOL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of UOL Group stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58.

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

