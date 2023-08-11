Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

UPST has been the subject of several other research reports. 22nd Century Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.85.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,328,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,721. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.81. Upstart has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 37.66% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,004 over the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 66.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 32.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 73.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

