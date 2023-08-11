Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.80 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 138.30% from the stock’s previous close.

URG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of URG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. 1,770,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,079. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $311.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $64,281.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,206.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

