US Bancorp DE Buys 274,739 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,475,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,739 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $178,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $278,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 81,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,396. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1682 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

