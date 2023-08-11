US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Mastercard worth $363,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $397.14. 2,094,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $374.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.63.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,967 shares of company stock valued at $104,732,510 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

