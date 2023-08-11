US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,847,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 212,366 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 3M were worth $299,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.89. 2,202,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,199. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.