US Bancorp DE Has $110.68 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of RTX worth $110,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

