US Bancorp DE Has $2.17 Billion Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,776,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226,719 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 2.42% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,169,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.37. 15,463,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,899. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $103.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

