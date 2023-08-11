US Bancorp DE Has $60.50 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.34% of Cincinnati Financial worth $60,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,489. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

