US Bancorp DE Has $63.33 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $63,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3,307.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.