US Bancorp DE Has $73.47 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $73,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after buying an additional 387,696 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,579,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,778,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,984,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average of $99.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,508.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

