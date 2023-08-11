US Bancorp DE Has $77.55 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.19% of TransDigm Group worth $77,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.07.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,636. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDG traded down $7.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $870.23. 63,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,161. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $864.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $789.17.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

