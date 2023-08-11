US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,505 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $132,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $149,997,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,269,000 after buying an additional 664,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,180,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,266. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

