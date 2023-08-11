US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.76% of Toro worth $88,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Toro by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Toro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King started coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Toro Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TTC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.34. 222,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $80.44 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Toro’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

