US Bancorp DE Purchases 20,823 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,197,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.3% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.44% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $783,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.57. 2,045,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

