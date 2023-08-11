US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074,915 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $467,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

EFV traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,699 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

