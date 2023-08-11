US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 896,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,263 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $125,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.68. The company had a trading volume of 75,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,792. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $157.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.24 and a 200 day moving average of $143.85. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

