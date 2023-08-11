US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,834,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $98,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $56.76.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

