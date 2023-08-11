US Bancorp DE Sells 13,966 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,212,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,966 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $235,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 945.1% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $589,000. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 308,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $105.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,504,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $267.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

