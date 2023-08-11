US Bancorp DE Sells 18,394 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 825,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,394 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $80,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after acquiring an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,133,000 after purchasing an additional 173,451 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

NYSE PM traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. 1,040,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

