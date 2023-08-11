US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $193,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $793,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.29. 7,943,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,149,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

