US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $51.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

USFD opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 44.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $34,000.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

