US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the July 15th total of 359,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ UTWO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,285. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.66.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

