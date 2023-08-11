USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $104.00 million and $1.22 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,411.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.10 or 0.00775549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00121719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00028467 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

