V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

V2X Stock Performance

V2X stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. 90,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.35. V2X had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $977.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that V2X will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

