VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $509.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.46. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.29 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,840 shares in the company, valued at $532,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,300 shares of company stock valued at $76,466 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

See Also

