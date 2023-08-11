Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $15.24

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.24, but opened at $14.69. Valneva shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 1,027 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

