Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $15.24

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.24, but opened at $14.69. Valneva shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 1,027 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Valneva Trading Down 6.4 %
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
