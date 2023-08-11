Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 348,900 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 581.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,900 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 5.1% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of -202.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

