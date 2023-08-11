Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Valvoline Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Valvoline by 927.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,803,000 after buying an additional 899,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,256.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 764,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,949,000 after buying an additional 707,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after buying an additional 681,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 986.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 391,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

