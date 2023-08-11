VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,185,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,053,000 after buying an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,836,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after buying an additional 27,704 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,769,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after acquiring an additional 527,373 shares during the period.

ANGL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $28.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

