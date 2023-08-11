Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $28,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3,307.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $54.90. 4,490,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,461. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

