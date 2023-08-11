Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3,307.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

