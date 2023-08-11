Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,667,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,148. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

