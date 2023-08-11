Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $423.65. The company had a trading volume of 629,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,851. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

