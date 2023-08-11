Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $204.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

