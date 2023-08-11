Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Raised by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,006,000 after buying an additional 1,498,896 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,156,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,658,000 after purchasing an additional 583,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,402,000.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.20. 977,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $48.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

