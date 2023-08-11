Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,824 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,242 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,576,000 after acquiring an additional 655,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after acquiring an additional 508,586 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV opened at $75.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

