Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

BSV traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 129,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,347. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

