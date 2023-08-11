Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 152.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.92. 776,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,064. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

