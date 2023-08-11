Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,976,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $588,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. 3,973,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

