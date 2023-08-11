Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,345 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.13.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

