Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 128,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,470. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

