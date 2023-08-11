Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 129.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 284,029 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VT opened at $97.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.