Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $97.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

